As many as five IAS officers were re-shuffled including changing replacing two District Magistrates of Tripura.



In an order Jai Datta, Under Secretary, said that Debapriya Bardhan, IAS. District Magistrate and Collector, North Tripura District, Dharmanagar is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Government of Tripura, Agartala and said on assumption, Bardhan will hold the charge of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, independently.



“Raval Hamendra Kumar, IAS, Special Secretary, Government of Tripura with independent charges of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Education (School & Higher) Departments is relieved from the charge of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department while Chandni Chandran, IAS, DM & Collector, Khowai District is transferred and posted as D.M. & Collector, North Tripura District, Dharmanagar. Rajat Pant, IAS, Director of Urban Development, Tripura with additional charges of Commissioner, TUDA; Mission Director, Swachha Bharat Mission (Grameen), CEO, Tripura Jal Board and Joint Secretary, is transferred and posted as D.M. & Collector, Khowai District”, said the order.



The order further said that Dr Shailesh, IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Agartala Municipal Corporation with additional charges of Mission Director of Agartala Smart City Ltd. and CEO, Agartala Smart City Ltd. will also hold the charges of Director of Urban Development, Commissioner, TUDA; Mission Director, Swachha Bharat Mission (Grameen), CEO, Tripura Jal Board and Additional Secretary, RD Deptt. [MGNREGA & Panchayats), in addition.