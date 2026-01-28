Tripura: 50-bedded critical care block approved for Dhalai district hospital

Healthcare infrastructure in Tripura’s tribal belt is set to receive a major upgrade with the Centre approving a 50-bedded Critical Care Block for Dhalai District Hospital under the PM-ABHIM scheme.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has sanctioned the project at an estimated cost of Rs 23.75 crore.

The facility is expected to significantly strengthen district-level treatment for trauma cases, cardiac emergencies and other critical illnesses. Saha underlined that the new block would reduce the burden on referral hospitals in the state capital.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, the need to refer critical patients to Agartala will be eliminated, ensuring timely and advanced care for the people of Dhalai,” the Chief Minister said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for their support in expanding healthcare infrastructure in Tripura’s tribal areas.

Once operational, the Critical Care Block is expected to play a key role in improving access to specialised medical services in one of the state’s most remote districts, officials said.