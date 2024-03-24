Continuing the crackdown on illegal immigration in Tripura, 7 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the Agartala Railway Station on Saturday. 2 individuals within the group attempted to evade detection by disguising themselves as women.

The apprehension took place during routine checks conducted by government railway police, railway police force, special branch of the state police, and border security force personnel at the Agartala railway station in Badharghat. They were intercepted just moments before boarding the Kanchenjunga express bound for Chennai.

Tapas Das, in charge at Agartala GRP station, confirmed the detainees' Bangladeshi citizenship upon interrogation. They confessed to their intention to travel to Chennai.

With concerns over border control and national security, authorities remain vigilant in detecting and preventing illegal immigration activities.