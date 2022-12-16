As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained along the India-Bangladesh international Boundary in Tripura when they were trying to intrude on Indian territory on December 15 late at night.

The Border Security Force deployed along the India-Bangladesh international border detained seven Bangladeshi nationals on Thursday late at night.

Sources said that these Bangladeshi nationals were detained from Kalamchoura bordering village under Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

BSF of 150 battalions of BSF detained the seven Bangladeshi nationals and a driver who was a resident of India when they were crossing the border by using a ladder.

Later BSF took them to Kalamchoura police station from there they were taken to Boxanagar Social Health Centre for medical.

They were identified as Shahadat Hossain, Md. Rubel, Delwar Hussain, Salma Rukia, Md. Rubel Sek, Sultan, Labni and the driver identified as Rajib Biswas.

Earlier on 25 November 2022, at least five Bangladeshi immigrants were detained from two different areas near the Assam-Tripura border. According to sources, two Bangladeshi immigrants were detained at Silchar railway station, while the other three were held at the Churaibari check-post near the Assam-Tripura border.

They were all residents of Bangladesh and they came to Silchar on a train from Guwahati on Wednesday, officials said.



The accused were caught when they tried to attempt to go back to their country as they failed to get their desired jobs. The accused entered India illegally a few months ago in search of work.

Earlier again on May 2022, 16 Bangladeshi Nationals were arrested from the Rajnagar area of Agartala in West Tripura. The raid was based on secret information given by locals.

According to sources, locals informed police about some non-Indians staying in the house of a person named Rajib Mia in Agartala for the past few days.

After getting information, around 16-17 Bangladeshi nationals were held from the house of Rajib Miah, who is a driver by profession. They were staying for more than 15 days.

Earlier, two Bangladeshi Nationals were convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment by an Assam court for illegally entering India.

The verdict was passed by the District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district in Assam.