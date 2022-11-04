The Tripura Police on November 3 arrested 7 illegal Rohingyas from the Bet Bagan area near Assam-Agartala National Highway in the state.

According to the sources, they have illegally entered India through the Shunamura border in Tripura from Bangladesh and were apprehended during a Naka checking.

The detained Rohingyas will be produced in court by the Ambassa police station on November 4.

The arrested persons were identified as Md. Ekbal Hussain (60) son of the late Azijur Rahaman, Abdul Gafur (30) son of late Musha Ali, Azim Ullah (22) son of Sri Anam Ullah, Md Jahangir Alam (20) son of Md. Ekbal Hussain and 3 female passengers namely Jannat Ara (21) daughter of late Hamid Hussain, Sadiya Begam (19) daughter of Md. Ekbal Hossen, Dilbahar Begam (45) wife of Sri Ekbal Hossen.

Mizanur Rahaman, superintendent of police informed that all of them belong to the Rohingya Community and are residents of Kutupalanh Camp.

Earlier in August, two Rohingyas were apprehended at Badarpur railway station in southern Assam's Karimganj district during a combined operation by the Kolkata military intelligence department and police.