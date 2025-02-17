The 73rd B N Mullick Memorial All India Police Football Championship (Men and Women) is set to commence in Tripura from February 24, with the 12-day tournament concluding on March 7.

A preparatory meeting was held recently at the meeting room of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva Awas, chaired by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, to ensure the smooth execution of the championship. The meeting saw participation from various stakeholders, including senior police officials and sports administrators.

During the meeting, Sports Minister Roy assured that the Youth Affairs and Sports Department would provide full support to make the championship a grand success.

He also urged other departments, including the Information and Cultural Department, Tripura Football Association, and Tripura Sports Council, to extend their cooperation.

The Minister emphasized the importance of good accommodation and food arrangements for the visiting teams and stressed the need for widespread publicity to attract sports enthusiasts across the state.



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Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Prabir Majumdar informed that a total of 43 teams, including contingents from BSF, CRPF, RPF, and CISF, would participate in the championship.

Among them, 34 teams will compete in the men's category, while 9 teams will compete in the women's category. The teams are expected to start arriving in the state from February 21.

The championship matches will be held at five venues across the state inlcuding Umakanta Stadium, Tulabagan Stadium in Mohanpur, Sachindra Colony Ground in Jiraniya, Jampuijala Ground, and Chandrapur Ground in Udaipur.

The preparatory meeting was attended by Additional Director General of Police (Training) M. Raja Murugan, Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Dr. Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, DIG (Crime) Krishnendu Chakraborty, and representatives from the Sports Department, Tripura Football Association, and Tripura Sports Council. The attendees discussed various aspects to ensure the success of the championship.

This All India Police Football Championship, an annual event, serves as a significant platform for police personnel across the country to showcase their sporting skills and foster camaraderie.