In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy named Satyajit Rudra Pal passed away after a swing's rope became entangled around his neck while he was playing at his home in the Chittamara Puran Bazar area of Belonia in the South District of Tripura.

The unfortunate event took place on Monday afternoon at around 2 pm, leaving his family and the community devastated.

According to reports from the household, Satyajit was playing on a swing made of plastic rope that was attached to a tree on the premises. Tragically, while enjoying his time on the swing, Satyajit's neck became entangled, resulting in a fatal accident.



Also Read: Tripura: Four Bihar youth held with banned cough syrup with Rs 1.72 lakh

His uncle mentioned that the deceased boy was with him and had taken his mobile phone while sitting on the swing.

"I left to take a bath, and suddenly I heard screams from family members. We rushed to the scene and found the swing's rope knotted around his neck," the uncle stated.

Upon hearing the distressing cries of the family members, neighbours quickly came to the scene. Satyajit was promptly rescued from the swing and rushed to Belonia Hospital for medical attention. However, after a thorough examination, the attending doctor pronounced Satyajit dead, plunging the community into mourning.