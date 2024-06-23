Nine Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala Railway Station as they attempted to travel to various Indian cities for work. The group, consisting of six women and three men, was apprehended while trying to board trains bound for Bangalore, Gujarat, and Delhi.

GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das reported that the arrests were made following a tip-off about the presence of illegal entrants at the station. "Based on this information, we have arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals, including six women and three men. They entered with the help of a tout. We have seized Bangladeshi currency and documents from their possession," Das stated, adding that an investigation is underway to identify the facilitator who aided their entry into India.

The detained individuals have been identified as Salma Begum, Nilupa Begum, Surabhi Ali, Jannati Akhtar, Miraz Khan, Akash Haoladar, Litan Haoladar, Ripan Pramanik, and Ibrahim. According to Das, they will be produced before a court where police will seek remand for further questioning.