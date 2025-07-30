Tripura, AAI sign MoU to automate building clearances, boost digital governance

Tripura has taken a significant step toward streamlining urban development processes by digitally integrating its building clearance system with that of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The new system is expected to speed up approvals, eliminate redundancies, and boost transparency in infrastructure projects across the state.

The Government of Tripura and AAI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to link Tripura’s Single Window System for building approvals (SWS-OBPAS) with AAI’s No Objection Certificate Application System (NOCAS). This integration enables automatic clearance for building height proposals that fall within permitted limits as defined by Colour Coded Zoning Maps (CCZMs).

“Under the new integration, building height clearance applications that fall within permissible limits as defined in the CCZM grids will now be auto-settled,” AAI stated on X. “Applicants will not be required to submit a separate NOC request to AAI, thereby simplifying the process for builders and developers.”

For projects in high-sensitivity areas—known as Red Zones—manual clearance from AAI will still be mandatory due to their proximity to flight paths and safety zones.

The agreement was signed by Purbita Thakur Sinha, Executive Director (ATM), AAI; M. Zhimo, General Manager (ATM), North Eastern Region, AAI; and Megha Jain, Director of the Urban Development Department, Government of Tripura. M. Suresh, Member (Air Navigation Services), AAI, was also present at the signing.