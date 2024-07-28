The "Aamar Sarkar" web portal, launched by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, has been recognized as one of the five Best Practices among all participating states at the Chief Ministers' Conclave.

The innovative initiative was presented by Chief Minister Saha at the conclave, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 27 in New Delhi. Attended by over 20 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, the event celebrated "Aamar Sarkar" for its exemplary contribution to promoting good governance.

Prime Minister Modi and other attending leaders lauded the "Aamar Sarkar" initiative, which is poised to be replicated in other states as a model of best practice. Launched in November 2022, "Aamar Sarkar" addresses public grievances through an online platform dedicated to rural communities. The system allows users to lodge complaints online or via a mobile app, upload geo-referenced photographs, and track the status of their complaints. Field officers from 81 departments are tasked with resolving issues within four days, with unresolved cases escalated to senior officials.

To ensure accountability, weekly "Village Walks" are conducted every Thursday, and "Aamar Sarkar Day" is observed every Monday in each of the 1,176 Gram Panchayats and village committees. According to the Rural Development (Panchayat) Department, 52,992 issues have been raised by rural residents in the past 21 months, with a 95% resolution rate.