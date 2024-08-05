Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit of Tripura University has demanded the immediate suspension of Augustine Zimik, an Assistant Professor of the university for allegedly engaging in religious conversion activities on campus in collaboration with the Union of Evangelical Students of India (UESI).

In a press release, ABVP said that they expresses profound concern and strong condemnation of the recent conduct of Augustine Zimik.

“Recruited in 2016, Augustine has flagrantly violated university norms by actively engaging in religious conversion activities on campus in collaboration with the Union of Evangelical Students of India (UESI). On August 3, 2024, an event named "TU-EU Fellowship" was held featuring Augustine, who presented himself under the alias "Bro Augustine." The programme, conducted without requisite permissions from university authorities, was a blatant attempt to convert students to Christianity, directly contravening the secular principles that our university upholds”, the press release read.

The ABVP claimed that Augustine falsely claimed to have obtained the vice chancellor's approval, which was unequivocally refuted by him.

“This deceitful behaviour not only breaches university regulations but also violates the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. For the past year, Augustine has exploited university platforms to further his religious agenda, disregarding the university's commitment to maintaining an inclusive and secular environment. His actions have sown division and discomfort among students of various faiths, directly contradicting our core values of equality and respect. His continued association with UESI, An organization openly focused on converting students, is unacceptable and intolerable”, the press release also stated.

It further stated that the assistant professor has covertly operated for three years, progressively expanding his influence and misusing university resources such as the 'Open Theatre' to host these conversion-centric programmes.



“The ABVP vehemently condemns Augustine Zimik's actions and calls for his immediate suspension. The university administration must act swiftly and decisively against him to preserve the integrity and secular nature of our educational environment. Faculty members are strictly prohibited from engaging in such activities without proper authorization, and Zimik's actions represent a blatant disregard for these regulations. We urge the university administration to conduct a thorough investigation into Zimik's activities and to take appropriate disciplinary action. We implore the Vice-Chancellor and all concerned authorities to act decisively. This issue transcends procedural violations-it is about ensuring that our campus remains a place where students from all backgrounds feel safe and respected. We cannot permit anyone to undermine the secular fabric of our university, and we stand united in demanding accountability and justice”, it added.