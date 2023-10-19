In a significant breakthrough, Tripura Police successfully apprehended an associate of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a banned outfit of Tripura on Wednesday late night.

Police sources said that Pabitra Jamatia, aged 38, a local resident from the Killa area in Gomati district, was arrested yesterday in connection with his alleged involvement in arranging training for individuals from Tripura in Bangladesh.

According to police, Jamatia had on September 20, enticed four indigenous boys from Tripura to the militant base located in Shilchari in Khagrachari district of Bangladesh.

“The victims were falsely led to believe that government assistance would be provided only if they surrendered to the militant base in Bangladesh for a brief period. However, upon arrival, they were coerced into undergoing an extensive two-month training program. Ultimately, three of them managed to escape and return to Tripura. As soon as the authorities were alerted to this alarming situation, security forces launched a comprehensive operation to apprehend the culprits involved. Acting on intelligence provided by confidential sources, police located and arrested Pabitra Jamatia”, said the police.

Following his arrest, Jamatiya was presented before the court today. Subsequently, he was remanded into judicial custody until October 23, pending further investigations.