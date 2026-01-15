Tripura accords top priority to tribal welfare: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 15 said his government has placed the highest priority on the welfare and development of the state’s tribal population, with a significant share of the budgetary allocation being directed towards tribal-centric programmes and infrastructure.

Addressing a programme of the Darlong community at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, the Chief Minister said the state government earmarks nearly 40 per cent of its total budget exclusively for tribal welfare. He underlined that this allocation reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development and social equity for indigenous communities.

Providing budgetary details, Saha said Tripura’s revised estimated budget for the 2024–25 fiscal stands at Rs 30,296 crore, of which Rs 17,014 crore remains after meeting fixed expenditures. Around 39 per cent of this amount, he said, has been allocated for the overall development of tribal communities. He added that in the 2025–26 fiscal, Rs 7,149 crore, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the total budgetary outlay, will be spent on tribal welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister noted that the state has a population of around 40 lakh, with tribal and sub-tribal communities accounting for nearly 25 lakh people. He said maintaining substantially enhanced budgetary support to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has been a key focus of the government, alongside the implementation of several externally funded projects in tribal-dominated regions to improve socio-economic conditions.

Highlighting support from the Centre, Saha said the World Bank has provided Rs 1,400 crore for projects aimed at building infrastructure and creating livelihood opportunities for indigenous people in the state. He also pointed to the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) as a major step towards improving educational access for tribal students.

According to the Chief Minister, the Centre has approved as many as 15 EMRSs in Tripura, which will enable around 10,000 tribal students to pursue quality education. These schools are being fully funded by the Ministry of Tribal Welfare, he added, reaffirming the coordinated efforts of the state and central governments to uplift tribal communities across Tripura.