Tripura's Drinking Water and Sanitation Department has implemented seven innovative projects based on conserved rainwater reservoirs created through the construction of check dams across the state, a step aimed towards sustainable water management.

Sources from the Tripura government said that these reservoirs, designed to save groundwater and promote rainwater harvesting, are now providing drinking and usable water to residents in various parts of Tripura.

“The initiative is part of the state’s broader mission to ensure long-term water security in the face of increasing environmental challenges”, said official.

According to officials from the department, three more projects are awaiting formal launch, while two additional ones are currently under construction.

The department’s proactive approach has been lauded as a model for other states looking to implement sustainable and decentralized water management systems.

Officials emphasized that these initiatives not only address the problem of groundwater depletion but also empower local communities by ensuring a consistent water supply, especially in remote and water-stressed regions.