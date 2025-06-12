In a milestone for Tripura’s public healthcare system, Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital successfully performed a rare and complex spinal surgery on an 11-year-old boy which is perhaps first of this kind in the state.



Speaking with media, Dr. Sanjib Debbarma, renowned pediatrician and former Director of the State Health Department, said the 11-year-old boy was admitted to the Pediatric Ward of GB Pant Hospital on March 28 after suffering from persistent lower body numbness and severe spinal pain that gradually left him bedridden.

“Despite prolonged treatment, his condition worsened over time, eventually rendering him unable to walk or even sleep due to a severe spinal cord deformity. Upon detailed medical investigation, it was discovered that he had a serious case of spinal tuberculosis—a rare and dangerous condition that had advanced significantly. Doctors began administering anti-TB medication immediately. With coordinated efforts from the hospital administration and the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, all arrangements for surgery were put in place,” he said.



He further said that on June 2, after over two months of hospitalisation, a five-hour-long, high-risk spinal surgery was performed—marking the first time such a complex operation was undertaken in Tripura.

Dr. Sidda Reddy, renowned neurosurgeon, said, “The boy was admitted for nearly two months. His spinal cord had become so severely curved that he couldn't even sit or recline. It was a ridiculous obstruction—one that we had never handled before. The success of this surgery is a big leap for us.”



Medical Superintendent of Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital, Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, who played a key role in facilitating the operation, confirmed that all machinery, medical procedures, and hospital charges were provided free of cost.

“This is the first time such an advanced spinal surgery has been conducted in the state. Previously, due to the absence of neurosurgeons and spinal specialists, such cases had to be referred outside. This marks a historic moment for Tripura's medical sector,” Dr. Chakraborty said.

The operation was successful, and although only 11 days have passed since the surgery, early signs of recovery are promising.