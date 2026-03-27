Tripura ADC polls: 181 nominations valid across 28 seats; withdrawal deadline tomorrow

A total of 181 nominations have been found valid after scrutiny for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), scheduled to be held on April 12.

Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said the election process is progressing smoothly. “The last date for filing nominations was March 25. A total of 186 candidates submitted nominations, with 268 nomination papers filed. Scrutiny was conducted across all 28 seats and completed successfully,” he said.

Out of the 186 candidates, 181 nominations were accepted, while five were rejected due to various reasons.

Sen added that the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 28, after which the final list of contesting candidates will be published.

On party participation, he said major political parties have fielded candidates across most constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tipra Motha Party have fielded candidates in all 28 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has contested 25 seats, the Indian National Congress in 27 seats, and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in 24 seats. Candidates from the CPI and several Independents are also in the fray.

He further informed that no violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been reported so far.