Tripura ADC polls: BJP assigns ministers, former MP to oversee 28 constituencies

Ahead of the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed six leaders, including five ministers and a former MP, as in-charges for 28 constituencies.

The TTAADC elections are scheduled to be held on April 12, with counting of votes set for April 17.

The BJP has decided to contest the elections independently this time and has fielded candidates in all seats. Nominations for the polls were filed on Wednesday.

According to party sources, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Education Minister Kishore Barman, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and former MP Rebati Tripura have been assigned cluster responsibilities.

Santana Chakma will oversee seven constituencies across North and Dhalai districts, while Rebati Tripura has been given charge of four constituencies in Dhalai and Khowai districts.

Bikas Debbarma will look after two constituencies in Khowai district. Ratan Lal Nath has been assigned six constituencies, while Kishore Barman will oversee five constituencies. Pranajit Singha Roy has been given responsibility for four constituencies.

The move is aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational strategy and coordination at the grassroots level ahead of the crucial district council polls.