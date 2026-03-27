Tripura ADC Polls: BJP’s Bipin Debbarma slams Tipra Motha, claims rising support

Bipin Debbarma, general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura and its candidate for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, has stepped up his campaign in the Damcherra–Kachucherra constituency, highlighting local development concerns and seeking public support.

As part of his door-to-door outreach, Debbarma visited Nepaltilla and Kukicharra, where he interacted with residents and took stock of issues related to infrastructure and civic amenities.

During the campaign, he criticised the current administration of the autonomous district council, alleging that several basic development issues have remained unresolved over the past five years. He specifically targeted sitting MDC Dhirendra Debbarma, accusing him of failing to adequately address public grievances.

“Several basic issues in this constituency still require urgent attention. Residents continue to face difficulties related to road connectivity and drinking water supply,” Debbarma said.

Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, he claimed that the BJP is witnessing growing support among voters, attributing it to faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

“There is visible support for the BJP among the people. We are hopeful of forming the next council, and priority will be given to addressing key public issues within a definite time frame,” he added.

Debbarma outlined that road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity, and communication infrastructure would remain key focus areas if the BJP comes to power in the council.

He further said that voters in the region, having experienced different phases of governance, are now expecting more effective service delivery and faster development in the ADC areas.