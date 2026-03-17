Tripura ADC polls on April 13, over 11,000 security personnel to be deployed

The elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held on April 13, with counting of votes scheduled for April 17, officials announced on Tuesday, March 17.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar (IAS Retd.) said the election schedule has been finalised keeping in view that the council’s tenure ends on April 18.

“The notification will be issued tomorrow. The last date for filing nominations is March 25, scrutiny will be held on March 26, and the last date for withdrawal is March 28. Polling will take place on April 13, with repolling, if required, on April 16. Counting will be held on April 17, and the entire process will conclude by April 18,” he said.

He added that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in TTAADC areas with immediate effect, and all stakeholders have been urged to ensure free and fair elections. Videography will also be conducted during the process.

The council has a total of 28 constituencies, of which 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and three are unreserved. All eight district magistrates have been appointed as District Election Officers.

According to officials, the total electorate stands at 9,62,697, including 4,82,025 male voters, 4,80,666 female voters, and six others.

On the security front, Director General of Police Anurag said that more than 11,000 security personnel, including forces from the Tripura State Rifles and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), will be deployed across the state.

A total of 1,257 polling stations have been identified, of which 311 are categorised as high-risk, 693 as sensitive, and 253 as normal. Security deployment will be carried out accordingly, with mobile patrolling and area domination measures in place to ensure voter safety.

The DGP also stated that candidates will be provided personal security from March 18 till the completion of polling. Public meetings will require prior permission, and preventive measures, including arrests, have been planned to maintain law and order.

Highlighting the overall preparedness, he said Tripura is currently an insurgency-free state and expressed confidence that the election process will be conducted peacefully. Coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) has also been intensified, especially in border areas, with additional camps set up as a second line of defence.