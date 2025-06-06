The Tripura government is adopting new technologies in the power sector, including the use of drones, to identify individuals involved in power theft and illegal hookline usage.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath made the announcement on Junr 6, while inaugurating a 33-kilovolt power substation at Sekerkot under West Tripura district.

He said the newly constructed substation will benefit electricity consumers in Sekerkot and nearby areas, improving the quality and reliability of power supply for their households.

Addressing frequent power outages during storms, Nath clarified, “Many people say the power goes out when storms come, but in reality, we disconnect the supply to prevent accidents. In Odisha, storms are frequent, yet they have advanced technology in the power sector. We are also moving in that direction to minimize disruptions during adverse weather.”

Discussing the state’s power generation capacity, Nath said, “Electricity is generally generated from gas, water, air, and the sun. In Tripura, our power generation is primarily gas-based. But gas reserves are depleting—so what next? That’s why we are focusing on solar energy, which is renewable and inexhaustible.”

He added that Tripura’s solar power generation has seen significant growth: “Earlier, we used to generate only 3 megawatts of solar power; now we generate over 28 megawatts.”

Urging citizens to take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Muft Bijli Yojana, the minister said, “We are offering subsidies, loans, and other support. This will substantially reduce electricity bills, and people can also earn money by installing solar panels.”

On power theft, Nath noted, “We are taking steps to eliminate hookline usage, and the public is cooperating. The government is helping people in all areas—be it roads, schools, or other development works.”

He highlighted various welfare initiatives implemented in the last seven years, including the distribution of free houses, rations, and water supply connections. “Why didn't the earlier governments provide these benefits? Today, you are receiving them because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.

Nath urged citizens to pay their electricity bills on time and help ensure quality and timely power supply by discouraging theft and wastage.

“I assure everyone that in the coming days, we will introduce more advanced technology in the power sector. We will use drone technology to identify power theft. Electricity waste must be stopped. Since this government came to power, we have provided 1.36 lakh free power connections under the Saubhagya Yojana,” he added.