Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Monday that the state government has implemented multiple initiatives to enhance electricity services in the region, utilizing advanced technology for power distribution in rural areas.

Power Minister Nath made the following statement during the inauguration of the 33/11 KV power substation at Birchandramanu in the Shantirbazar subdivision under South District.

"As part of the overall development of the state, the government has implemented various measures to enhance electricity services. Advanced technologies, including the construction of new power substations and the extension of power lines, are being employed to bring electricity to rural areas," he stated.



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Nath emphasized that the development program is contingent on the improvement of electricity services, and as such, the state government is placing special emphasis on their development.

He also mentioned plans to install state-of-the-art equipment to increase power generation to 120 MW at Rukhiya Thermal Power Plant in Sepahijala District. Additionally, efforts are underway to provide electricity connections to one and a half lakh families in the rural areas of the state, he added.