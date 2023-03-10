At least 2 ministers in Tripura have declared criminal cases while one declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The information came from a report published by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADR has made this report based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to 2023 Tripura Assembly Elections.

In the report, the ADR has stated that 2 minister have criminal cases while one have serious criminal case.

The report have also said that out of the 60 winning candidates analysed in 2023, 16 winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

While in 2018, out of 59 MLAs, 12 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

In 2023, at least 9 winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. While in 2018 out of 59 MLAs analysed during around 10 MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Apart from these, 3 winning candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

5 out of 32 winning candidates from BJP, 3 out of 13 winning candidates from Tipra Motha Party, 5 out of 11 winning candidates from CPI(M) and 3 out of 3 INC winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits in 2023.

On the another hand, 3 out of 32 winning candidates from BJP, 3 out of 13 winning candidates from Tipra Motha Party, 2 out of 11 winning candidates from CPI(M) and 1 out of 3 INC winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

On the financial background, the report said that out of the 9 ministers analysed, 4 ministers are crorepatis and the average assets of 9 ministers analysed is Rs 3.37 crores.

“The minister with the highest declared total assets is Manik Saha from Town Bardowali constituency with assets worth Rs. 13.90 crores. While the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Sukla Charan Noatia from Jolaibari (ST) constituency with assets worth Rs. 2.06 lakhs”, the report said.