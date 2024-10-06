Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasised the vital role of farmers in national development during a virtual event for the 18th installment release of the PM-Kisan scheme. The state is set to receive about Rs 47.68 crore, benefiting around 2.59 lakh farmers.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Tripura, as around Rs 47.68 crore will be received by farmers in this state," Saha stated. He added, "So far, we have received Rs 737.49 crore, and now an additional Rs 47 crore."

The chief minister announced several state-level initiatives to bolster agricultural growth:

1. Implementation of a Unified Farmers Database for streamlined record-keeping and real-time crop surveys

2. Establishment of two Centres of Excellence for scientific cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and flowers

3. Launch of the Mukhya Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, already benefiting 3.81 lakh farmers

Saha highlighted the transformative impact of Prime Minister Modi's leadership since 2014, particularly in agricultural support and economic growth. "Our country is largely agricultural, and if we fail to develop our farmers, the progress of the country will not be possible," he remarked.

Praising the efficiency of the Direct Benefit Transfer system, Saha noted, "After just one push of a button by PM Modi, the money is directly transferred to everyone's account through DBT. This was unimaginable before. Now, there are no middlemen."

The chief minister also mentioned that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, about 13.89 lakh farmers in Tripura are covered.