Tripura advances TTAADC poll date to April 12 to avoid festival clash

The polling date for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections has been advanced to April 12, 2026, just hours after the Tripura Legislative Assembly unanimously recommended a change to avoid a clash with key tribal festivals.

Earlier, the Tripura State Election Commission had announced April 13 as the polling date during a press conference on March 17. However, the date coincided with major festivals such as Gariya Puja, Biju, and Buisu, which are widely celebrated across TTAADC areas.

Responding to concerns raised by ministers, MLAs, political parties, and civil society groups, the Assembly deliberated on the issue during the Budget Session and collectively urged the Commission to reconsider the schedule to ensure maximum voter participation.

In an official statement, the State Election Commission said it took into account the cultural significance of the festivals and the need for inclusive participation in the electoral process before revising the date.

With the change, polling will now be held on April 12, while the rest of the election schedule, as announced earlier on March 17, will remain unchanged.