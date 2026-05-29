Tripura advancing towards stronger digital governance: Chief Secretary

Jitendra Kumar Sinha on May 29 said the Tripura government has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen digital administration and expand e-governance across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of a workshop titled “Tech Enabled” at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, the Chief Secretary said such initiatives would play an important role in empowering digital governance and improving administrative efficiency.

The workshop was organised by the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in collaboration with the Tripura government.

Sinha said digitisation has already been implemented in multiple sectors of the state administration and that an e-governance system is currently operational from the Cabinet level down to Gram Panchayats.

“The state government has launched e-Office systems in various government offices at the state, district and sub-divisional levels to build digital administration. E-billing has also been introduced in the power sector and e-hospital services in the health sector,” he said.

He added that digitisation has helped save time and improve transparency in government functioning.

The Chief Secretary further stated that Tripura currently holds a strong position among northeastern states in terms of digital infrastructure development and expressed confidence that technology-enabled services would further enhance the efficiency of various departments.

At the programme, Alok Tiwari said the “Tech Enabled” initiative was launched to strengthen digital administration and support technology-driven governance systems.