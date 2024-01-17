In the Swachh Survekshan 2023, Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, emerged as one of the cleanest cities in India.

This prestigious recognition was announced by Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, who highlighted that out of a total of 4,477 cities surveyed across the country, Agartala was selected among the top 54 cleanest cities.

The Swachh Survekshan is known as the world's largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey and has been conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission since 2016.

The award ceremony took place on January 11, 2024, in New Delhi, where Deputy Mayor Monika Das Datta and Additional Municipal Commissioner Mohammad Sajad P received the award on behalf of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The event was graced by the presence of the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

Mayor Majumder expressed his gratitude towards the cleaning staff and citizens of AMC for their efforts in maintaining the city's cleanliness, emphasizing the importance of sustaining this achievement.

Agartala's All India Rank was reported to be 3763, and it was specifically recognized as a 'Swachh City' within Tripura for cities with a population of less than 100,000.

Notably, Indore and Surat jointly secured the top position in the cleanest city category, while Maharashtra emerged as the leading state in the central government's annual cleanliness rankings for urban areas.

This accolade reflects the city's commitment to hygiene and sanitation, contributing to its reputation as one of the cleanest cities in the nation.