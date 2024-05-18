Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced that the Maitri Setu and the Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link will soon be operational

Tgr Maitri Setu was built on river feni at Sabroom of South District of Tripura, will allow the state to access the Chittagong port of Bangladesh.

With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 Kms from Sabroom.

He stated that the current government is working to maintain peace and tranquility in the state, which is attracting many investors.

"Election is almost over, and a new government will be formed. Under the leadership of PM Modi, who has always emphasized the Act East Policy and provided us with the HIRA Model, the Maitri Setu will naturally be operational soon. The trial in Agartala-Akahura railway link has already been completed, and it will also start soon. Many investors are coming, and yesterday I also held a meeting. The future of Tripura is bright. After the rail connectivity is established, we will be able to reach Kolkata in a short period," he added.

The Agartala-Akhaura railway project is the first railway project between the North Eastern States and Bangladesh.

Agartala–Akhaura railway link is a project of immense national importance. Construction of its Indian portion is implemented by Ministry of Railways through M/s Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON) and funded by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER). Construction of Bangladesh portion is implemented by Bangladesh Railways and funded by Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The link will provide additional connectivity between India and Bangladesh and encourage trade between the two nations. The alignment of the project has a length of 5.46 km in India & 6.78 km in Bangladesh. Total cost project is Rs.972.52 crore for both the Indian and Bangladesh portion.