Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dipak Majumder directed officials on Tuesday to complete three major projects including the Haora River Front Development, the development and beautification of Dashami Ghat, and the Royal Crematorium in Agartala city.

Mayor Majumder, who is also a ruling MLA, visited the project sites along with AMC Commissioner Dr. Shailesh Yadav and other officials at Battala area in Agartala.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Mayor Majumder said that he came at Battala area in Agartala today to inspect the work along with the officials."

"The work on the Haora River Front Development is progressing well. With Durga Puja approaching, we also visited Dashami Ghat, where some development work is underway. I have asked them to complete the work as soon as possible, and they assured me that it will be finished by August. After completion of the work it will be easy for idol immersion. The beautification and development of the Royal Crematorium are also progressing, and the road will be repaired soon. We are striving to complete the work within the specified timeframe”, he said.

Meanwhile, AMC Commissioner Dr. Shailesh Yadav mentioned that the Royal Crematorium project is worth Rs 56 lakh, and the Haora River Front Development project is worth Rs 99 crores.

"Some of the projects, including significant works, have already been completed, and now some smaller tasks are underway. A health and wellness center, a Yoga Park, and other facilities will be set up opposite the Royal Crematorium. These areas will become places for people to come and spend time," he added.