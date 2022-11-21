Agartala Press Club has written a letter to the incumbent Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding immediate completion of the investigation process and to take initiative to give maximum punishment to the accused persons who killed two journalists in the state in the year 2017.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Secretary of Agartala Press Club Pranab Sarkar said no report of the CBI probe has came even after four years passed of murder of two journalist including Sudip Datta Bhowmik and Santanu Bhowmik.

“In 2017, two journalists of the state were brutally murdered within a span of just 3 months. The entire country was stunned by this murder. It also had an impact on the world. First, the then government formed a SIT to investigate the murder. But in the face of intense agitation by journalists in the state, the BJP government recommended a CBI probe. As usual CBI also took charge of this investigation. But it is with great sadness that the CBI investigation has not made much progress”, the letter reads.

He further claimed that CBI has not started the investigation of Shantanu Bhowmik’s murder.

“On the other hand, even though the charge sheet has been filed in the murder of the journalist Sudip Dutta Bhowmik, the final phase of the trial has not yet started. No sentence has been announced for the accused yet. Journalists of the state are shocked and angry that even after 4 long years, those involved in the murder of two journalists have not been sentenced. I am appealing to the state government to complete the investigation process immediately and take the initiative to give maximum punishment to the assailants. It is hoped that the state government will consider the pain and anger of the journalists of the state and take all initiatives and measures to ensure that the killers receive the maximum sentence of death”, the report said.