A major urban transformation project along the Haora River in Agartala is reaching its final stages, bringing new life to the city's waterfront through a Rs 100 crore development initiative.

The ambitious project, spanning 16.94 acres, has revolutionised a 2-kilometre stretch of the riverbank with modern amenities while preserving environmental sustainability.

"We have set up pathways for the public to walk, cycle, and engage in other activities. Along this stretch, several key elements have been incorporated, including bridges, a crematorium, and Dashami Ghat. We have used modern infrastructure while ensuring environmental sustainability by utilising high-quality materials," Dr Shailesh, Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Limited, told reporters.

The project addresses long-standing concerns about flooding and environmental degradation. Engineers have reinforced the embankments using geotextile membrane and stone gapping technology to prevent flood damage. The initiative also tackles waste management issues that previously plagued the river.

"Previously, people used to dump garbage in the river. Now, we are cleaning the entire river and transforming it into a vibrant public space," Dr Shailesh said. The revitalised space will feature sports facilities, food stalls, a park, and a playground.

A key component of the project includes the development of Dashami Ghat with improved lighting for visitors. Plans are also underway for a sewage treatment plant to maintain water quality.

The project, launched approximately 18 months ago by Agartala Smart City Limited, represents one of the city's largest urban renewal efforts, combining recreational facilities with essential infrastructure improvements.