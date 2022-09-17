On the occasion of 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tripura government has declared to double the monthly social pension of the people of the state.

Following this hike, the monthly pension will now stand at Rs 2,000. The new compensation structure will be implemented from September and will benifit around 3.89 lakh families of the state.

This was declared by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on September 17 during the official launch of a special campaign "Prati Ghare Sushason" to facilitate and make people of Tripura aware regarding different schemes of Centre and State government so that they can take advantage of those schemes.

CM Saha gave the declaration in presence of Mayor Dipak Majumder, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, CS JK Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan as he also launched the special campaign along with its dashboard during a program at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

He said, “Our government believes in action and which should speak louder than words, as per our promises we are doubling the amount of social pension from the present ₹1000 to ₹2000 and it will be affecting from the current month onward.”

It may be mentioned here that doubling of social pension was BJP’s pre 2018 election promises and declared in the Vision Document release to the people of the state and when the BJP-IPFT government removing the Left Front the month social pension was ₹700 and it was later increased to ₹1000.

The CM during his address also appealed to all departments of the state and union government to get together and through better coordination work to make the campaign a success and for the development of the state.

Meantime, under the “Prati Ghare Sushason" campaign, for three months till November the state government would work in mission-mode towards beneficiary saturation through door step delivery of prominent State and Central Government Schemes and services.

On the other hand, local level developmental works in rural and urban local bodies will also be undertaken.

A comprehensive planning to execute this mission-mode campaign is therefore chalked out and to materialise this campaign in a befitting manner meeting, field level camps and Melas would be organized at different levels.

On the occasion various certificates of application, autorickshaws, loans and cheques for financial benefits were distributed among the beneficiaries.

A primary health center at Uttar Maharani and solar street light at Ratanpur Rural

Market under Padmabil Block was virtually inaugurated during the programme by CM and Deputy CM during the launching programme.