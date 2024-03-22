Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the opposition CPIM has faced a major setback as over 600 voters joined the BJP on Friday in Agartala.

Speaking on the issue, BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit said that the voters who have joined the BJP are primarily laborers in various fields and have decided to do so after witnessing the efforts of the present government and party towards the welfare of the people.

"Most of the voters who have joined the BJP were formerly affiliated with the CPIM. 600 voters have joined from 120 families. These individuals are predominantly laborers from diverse backgrounds across the state. They have experienced the rule of CPIM and have now witnessed the governance under BJP", he stated.

"They opted to join the BJP as they have benefited from this government and have not felt the need to participate in rallies or protests, etc. Our party does not judge anyone based on their political affiliation. We strive for overall development and the welfare of the people," Rakshit further added.