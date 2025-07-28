Tripura IAS officer uses AI to inspire students, tackle dropouts in remote village

Tripura’s North District Magistrate Chandni Chandran, an IAS officer, has launched a groundbreaking initiative using AI-generated images to combat the school dropout crisis in the remote Dasda block of North Tripura.

Named “Aspirational Boards”, the initiative leverages artificial intelligence to create visual representations of students achieving their dreams—as doctors, engineers, athletes, artists, and more. These personalized images are then displayed in classrooms to inspire and emotionally connect students to their future goals.

Speaking to India Today NE, Chandran revealed the urgency behind the initiative: “The transition rate from Class VIII to IX and X to XI is barely 30% in Dasda. Nearly 70% of students were dropping out due to early marriage, low-paying jobs, or repeated exam failures. But what we found most concerning was the lack of emotional investment in their dreams.”

To bridge this emotional gap, the administration collected students’ career aspirations and used AI tools to create realistic images of them fulfilling those roles. These were compiled into vibrant collages now proudly displayed in high and higher secondary school classrooms.

“The impact was instant,” Chandran said. “Students were thrilled to see themselves in those roles. It gave them a tangible and visual reason to stay motivated—a future they could literally see every day.”

AI-generated images of students visualized in their dream professions were printed and assembled into 'aspirational boards,' which were then displayed inside classrooms to help students envision their future and stay motivated.

The initiative has not only ignited excitement among students but also gained attention for its creative blend of technology and psychology in rural education. Encouraged by its initial success, the district plans to scale the project further.

In a region where dreams often fall victim to economic and social challenges, Aspirational Boards are doing more than motivating — they’re rewriting what’s possible, one AI-generated image at a time.