Congress AICC Tripura in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar sustained head injuries after he was attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 18.

Earlier on January 13, all India Congress Committee Tripura In-charge Ajoy Kumar, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar, and CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury held the meeting at the CPIM state party office.

After coming out from the meeting, AICC leader Ajoy Kumar Said, “I came here to meet my brother and have decided that we will work together. BJP didn’t even fulfil not single promises they made during the 2018 election. At present this is not a government but mafias are running this state. They are attacking hoardings and party offices. The public has demanded to come in one platform. That is why Congress and Left Front come together to contest the election”.

He said that a committee was formed to hold a talk on seat sharing.

