Tripura Congress, on July 18 met state governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, demanding his intervention in the restoration of democratic and fundamental rights and the rule of law, which the leaders have claimed is currently absent.

A six-member delegation of Congress, including Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Tariq Anwar, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, and National Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Szarita Laithphlang, met the Governor at the Raj Bhawan.

Speaking with reporters, MP Tariq Anwar said that the delegation met the Governor of Tripura and informed him about the present scenario in Tripura in view of the Panchayat elections in detail.

“We have requested him to intervene to save the democratic and fundamental rights of the people of the state and to take steps to ensure that the Panchayat elections can be conducted peacefully. The government should take steps to ensure that every political party can participate in the democratic process. He has assured us that he will look into it. We have also highlighted the incidents that have taken place and requested him to restore law and order so that voters can reach the polling booths to cast their votes. We will prepare a detailed memorandum and submit it to the Governor,” he said.

Gogoi, who is also Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha, claimed that law and order has totally collapsed in Tripura.

“We have drawn the Governor’s attention to some issues. We expressed our concern regarding the Gandtwisa incident and also told him about Manipur. We told the Governor that we don’t want the same thing to happen in Tripura. We have requested a proper probe and justice for the family of the youth who died following a group attack, and also justice for the victims who have lost their shops and houses. We have observed that law and order has totally collapsed. Democracy and the Constitution are under constant attack,” said Gogoi.

He claimed that political candidates for the Panchayat polls are being barred from submitting nominations.

“We have informed the Tripura Police, but they have not taken any steps regarding the violence related to the Panchayat polls. CWC member Sudip Barman has come under attack. India is a model of democracy. We have told the Governor to keep Tripura under this model of democracy. We are hopeful that something concrete will come from this in the coming days,” he added.