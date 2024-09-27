Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on September 27 said that the state government has set a target to cultivate organic farming on around 50,000 hectares of land in the state, with plans to export Bird’s Eye Chilli to Germany.

Nath made these remarks after distributing transport vehicles (pick-up vans) to the Farmers Producer Company (FPC) at the SARS Complex, AD Nagar in Agartala.

The initiative aims to empower local farmers by enhancing their logistical capabilities, enabling them to transport their produce more efficiently to markets and distribution centers.

Speaking with reporters, the Agriculture Minister highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government to help farmers double their income.

“Especially after Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, the government has been emphasising scientific and organic cultivation to maintain environmental sustainability. The idea is to practice farming without the use of fertilizers and chemicals. The government is taking all necessary steps to assist farmers, from production to market sales. In the past six years, we have provided 30 such vehicles, and today we are distributing 4 more. We have formed 40 FPCs. The main point is that cultivation alone is not the solution; if we can't sell the produce, everything will go to waste. That's why the FPC service Providers, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, have formed FPCs to focus on scientific and organic cultivation,” he said.

Minister Nath also mentioned that the state government has successfully exported Queen Pineapple to Germany and has now received an order to export Bird’s Eye Chilli.

“We have sent pineapples to Germany. We have received a demand from Germany for Bird’s Eye Chilli, where the demand is high. To cultivate more such organic products, including scented rice, we are working diligently. Before the BJP government came into power, we had 2,000 hectares of organic farming land. Now, over 20,000 hectares are under organic cultivation, and this year, we have added another 6,000 hectares. We are introducing new technology and have set a target to cultivate organic farming on 50,000 hectares of land,” he said.