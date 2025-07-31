Tripura aims for 25,200 hectares hybrid rice cultivation under SRI in 2025–26: Minister

The Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has set a target to bring 25,200 hectares under hybrid rice cultivation using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) method during the 2025–26 Kharif season.

State Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath made the announcement during a visit to the Simna Assembly Constituency, where he also took part in a symbolic paddy transplantation drive to encourage farmers and youth to engage in agriculture.

In 2024–25, the state witnessed hybrid rice cultivation across 35,000 hectares, including 8,630 hectares during Kharif and 26,370 hectares in the Rabi season. According to Nath, paddy is grown on approximately 15 lakh kani of land annually, with Aman paddy covering 9.01 lakh kani, Boro paddy 3.94 lakh kani, and around 85,000 kani under jhum cultivation.

The minister highlighted that out of Tripura’s 58 blocks, 30 — located mainly in South Tripura, Gomati, and Sepahijala districts — have already achieved food self-sufficiency.



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“To bridge the production gap, hybrid paddy using the SRI method is being prioritised. Seedlings must be transplanted within 20 days to ensure optimum yield — potentially increasing production by 80 kg per kani,” he explained.

Nath also provided data on the growing demand for rice. In 2017–18, Tripura’s rice demand stood at 8.26 lakh metric tonnes (MT) against a production of 7.70 lakh MT. In 2024–25, the demand has risen to 8.77 lakh MT, with production at 8.30 lakh MT — resulting in a deficit of around 47,000 MT.

To address this, the government is offering financial assistance and input support to farmers adopting hybrid varieties. “Our focus is to improve both yield and income for farmers,” Nath stated.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the minister added, “India is set to become a global hub for food grain storage and export. No country in the world can match India in rice export. Agriculture is and will remain the backbone of our economy.”