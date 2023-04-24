Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha addressed the Asia Pacific Leaders Conclave on Malaria Eradication held at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi on April 24, where he highlighted the state's successful efforts in combating malaria and expressed optimism about achieving the national target of being malaria-free by 2030.

In his address, Dr. Saha mentioned that Tripura had been plagued by malaria in various parts of the state, especially in hilly and remote areas, for many years. However, with the support of the Indian government and the Global Fund, the state has made significant progress in tackling the disease.

Dr. Saha stated that currently, only 3 out of every 1000 people in Tripura are diagnosed with malaria, and there is a 100 percent success rate in curing the disease. He further shared that in 2014, 51,240 people were infected with malaria and 96 lost their lives, but in 2016, the number of infections decreased to 32,525 with 14 fatalities.

The Chief Minister attributed the success to the increased malaria screening efforts in the state, with 22.15 percent of the population screened in 2022, almost double the number from 2016. He also mentioned the distribution of mosquito nets with long-lasting medicinal properties, with 10.06 lakh nets distributed in the 2015-16 financial year, 1.80 lakh in 2018-19, and 9.25 lakh in 2019-20. Additionally, 1.80 lakh mosquito nets are stocked for distribution in the upcoming financial year of 2023-24.

Dr. Saha praised the state's health infrastructure and health workers, as well as the implementation of the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which has improved the situation in remote areas. He expressed confidence that with strong efforts, Tripura will be able to achieve the national target of eliminating malaria by 2030.