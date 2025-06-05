Tripura has set a target to make the state malaria-free by 2027, said Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte on June 5. A three-day state-level review meeting aimed at eliminating malaria and controlling dengue concluded in Tripura recently.

The meeting, held from June 2 to 4 at the National Health Mission (NHM) headquarters, was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte.

Gitte announced that the state government has set a target to make Tripura malaria-free by 2027. So far, around 9.5 lakh mosquito nets have been distributed across the state.

“In addition, vector control measures such as larvicide spraying, release of larvivorous fish, and door-to-door malaria testing and treatment have been initiated,” said Gitte.

The meeting emphasized initiatives like drug prophylaxis, health camps, and targeted surveillance among Jumia families in remote areas.

Officials highlighted that the state government is adopting a comprehensive action plan to eliminate malaria and control dengue.

The plan includes public awareness campaigns, destruction of mosquito breeding grounds, early disease diagnosis, and timely treatment.

The Health and Family Welfare Department stated that the government is committed to intensifying efforts on all fronts to achieve the malaria elimination goal within the next two years.

The review meeting saw participation from all district malaria officers, state consultants, malaria technical supervisors, account assistants, and data entry operators.

It was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Tapas Kumar Bhattacharya, Senior Regional Director of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Dr. Abhijit Das, State Program Officer, NVBDCP.

Key NHM officials, including Joint Mission Director Arup Dev and Member Secretary Dr. Nupur Debbarma, were also present.