Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said that the state government has set a target of installing 50,000 solar plants in the state during the current fiscal year.

“A target has been set to install 50,000 solar plants in the state in the current fiscal year. The installation of 12,800 solar plants has already been completed,” said Power Minister Nath.

He stated that the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' will help in saving electricity and increasing household income.

The minister made these remarks at the inauguration of a registration camp for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana at Ranirgaon Vidyalaya premises in the Jirania subdivision of West District.

He urged people to take advantage of the scheme, emphasizing that its main objective is to enable residential families to generate their own electricity by utilizing their rooftops.



Also Read: Tripura to set up 28 smoke houses under SASCI Scheme to boost rubber production

Minister Nath highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this scheme on February 13, 2024, for the benefit of electricity consumers across the country.

“Government subsidies are being provided for the installation of solar plants based on their capacity. A subsidy of up to ₹85,800 will be given for a three-kilowatt solar plant. Additionally, if residential electricity consumers spend ₹65,000 for a one-kilowatt solar plant, a subsidy of ₹33,000 will be provided. For a 2 KW solar plant, which costs ₹1,30,000, a subsidy of ₹66,000 will be given,” said the minister.

He further stated that a 1 KW solar plant can generate approximately 100 units of electricity per month, which not only helps reduce household electricity costs but also allows residents to earn by selling excess power.

“This plant can be installed in various locations, such as rooftops, yards, and tin roofs. The lifespan of a solar plant is about 25 years. Camps are being organized across the state to encourage people to take advantage of this scheme,” the minister added.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury was present as a special guest at the event.