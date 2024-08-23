In response to the severe situation in Tripura's Gomati district, Chief Minister Manik Saha said that air dropping of essential food items is being conducted for the worst-hit areas. The operation, utilizing MI-17 helicopters, is focused on reaching the distressed residents of Amarpur and Karbook, who have been severely affected by the ongoing floods.

The state administration is monitoring the situation . In addition to the air drops, efforts are underway to rescue stranded individuals and provide them with necessary relief and healthcare services.

"Our government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every citizen. We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to manage the situation and support those in need," said Chief Minister Saha.

Earlier on August 22, Chief Minister Saha visited the shelter house at B. R. Ambedkar School in Bordowali to assess the relief efforts. During his visit, he assured the displaced individuals that the government is committed to providing all necessary support.

The Tripura administration has been working tirelessly to manage the crisis, conducting extensive rescue and relief operations across the flood-affected regions. The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), located in the New Capital Complex, has been in regular contact with rescue personnel, coordinating efforts to aid those in need.

“The administration is fully engaged in this challenging time, and we are advising our field workers and officials to continue their dedicated efforts,” stated Saha.

The death toll due to the floods has tragically risen to 19, with seven more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. The floods, triggered by persistent heavy rainfall, have rendered over 65,000 people homeless and left two individuals missing, according to the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department.

The heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has been particularly devastating. Tripura received substantial rainfall on August 22, with notable amounts recorded in South Tripura (Bogafa: 493.6 mm), Sepahijala (Sonamura: 293.4 mm), West Tripura (Agartala: 233 mm), and Gomati (Udaipur: 155 mm). This intense precipitation has caused rivers in six districts—Dhalai, Khowai, South Tripura, West Tripura, North Tripura, and Unakoti—to exceed danger levels.

Landslides have occurred in 2,032 locations, with 1,789 areas cleared and restoration efforts ongoing in the remaining locations. The government continues to respond to the crisis, focusing on immediate relief and long-term recovery.