Passengers aboard Air India flight AI-744 narrowly escaped a potentially catastrophic situation on October 27 morning at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala when the flight, en route from Agartala to Kolkata, encountered a technical issue prompting quick action from the pilot.

According to sources from the Airport Authority of India deputed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, as the aircraft was approaching the runway, a smoke detector signaled a distress call, alerting the crew to a problem with the plane's hydraulics. With commendable precision, the pilot immediately aborted the landing and guided the aircraft back to the bay, ensuring the safety of all 132 individuals on board, including passengers, pilots, and flight attendants.

An airport official stated that the situation, though nerve-wracking, was handled with utmost professionalism. "Passengers, momentarily shaken, were quickly reassured by the dedicated airmen on board. A minor overheating issue was identified as the cause of the smoke, and thanks to the rapid response of the smoke detectors, a potentially disastrous situation was averted. The incident was the result of a slight technical glitch, emphasizing that such challenges are not uncommon in the aviation industry," he said.

The official further assured that there were no major concerns with the aircraft, and passengers were safely deplaned.

"Arrangements have been made for the 124 passengers to board an alternative flight to Kolkata, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans. The affected aircraft is currently undergoing repairs at MBB Airport, with the expectation of its return to service after thorough evaluation and necessary fixes," he added.