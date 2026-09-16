Tripura airport director writes to airline CEOs to prevent flight withdrawal from Agartala

Tripura's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Director Krishnan Mohan Nehra has written to the chief executive officers of all airlines operating from Agartala, urging them not to withdraw flight services from the state capital.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Nehra said the airport and the state government were making efforts to ensure continued air connectivity, amid concerns over airlines reducing or withdrawing services.

He said the decision to reduce flight operations was primarily based on commercial considerations. Aircraft shortages and maintenance requirements could also prompt airlines to reduce flight frequencies across several destinations, he added.

“I have written letters to the CEOs of all the airlines, urging them not to withdraw any flight services from Agartala. We told them that we will give them passengers. We are giving all our efforts, and the State Government has also taken up the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry,” Nehra said.

The airport currently handles up to 14 arrivals and 14 departures a day, with around 4,500 passengers travelling through it daily, according to the director. Passenger movement is expected to increase to around 6,000 a day during the festival season.

Two airlines propose services from Kailashahar

Nehra also said two small airlines have submitted proposals to operate services from Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district, with a final decision expected soon.

“We will operationalise the airport when the airlines give consent. So far, two airlines have given proposals, but we are waiting to take the final call,” he said.

He added that the airport could initially accommodate small aircraft, while larger aircraft such as Airbus planes would require additional land.

“For that, we have sought 205 acres of additional land from the State Government,” Nehra said.

The airport director was speaking at a press meet organised to brief the media about activities planned under the upcoming ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ and ‘Yatri Sewa Abhiyan 2026’.

The ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign at MBB Airport will run from September 17 to October 2, while the ‘Yatri Sewa Abhiyan 2026’ will continue until October 10.