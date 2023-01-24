Airport Police Sration staff along with Sikkim Armed Police on January 24 arrested one person and seized one factory made Pistol with two magazines, 46 rounds (7.62mm) from his possession.

The arrested person have been identified as Biman Das, a resident of Gandhigram.

Police said that during naka checking at Chenaihani, the Airport Police along with Sikkim Armed Police nabbed the Biman Das along with the weapon, arms and ammunition. Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

Earlier on January 5 Tripura state police in a successful raid arrested one person and seized arms and ammunition from his possession on January 3.

The police team also seized one rifle, one 9mm pistol, and live ammunition from Kumarghat under Unakoti district.

In poll bound Tripura, A three-member team of special observers is arrived in Tripura on January 23 to take stock of the overall situation in the state, said an official.

Soon after an incident that took place between Congress and BJP workers, the Election Commission of India (ECI), appointed three Special Observers and were asked to reach Tripura immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission.