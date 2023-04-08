All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has decided to knock on the door of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the attack on people’s livelihoods by alleged BJP-backed goons after the results of the election were declared.

State secretary of AIKS Pabitra Kar said, “Soon after the state assembly election results started to reveal that the ruling BJP is recapturing state power on 2nd March, all-out attacks were unleashed upon the innumerable left supporters especially farmers, workers, small and middle traders and the general people. Apart from physical and mental torture, they intensified attacks on sources of livelihood - such as poisoning fish ponds, setting fire to rubber plantations, uprooting seasonal vegetables from the fields, looting and arson in poultry farms, and cattle including cows were burnt to death. Numerous houses have been fully burnt down. Shops were vandalised and set on fire”, he said.

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He alleged that auto rickshaws and small vehicles were ordered to go off the roads; vehicles of those who defied were burnt.

“Extortion of money has increased manifold. Lakhs and lakhs of rupees are being collected from the left-minded families by the local BJP mafias”, Kar alleged.

He said that opposition leaders and democratic sections urged upon the Police and Administrative Chiefs to stop the attacks, but it has yielded no result.

“State CPI(M) Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury met the Chief Minister and requested to bring back rule of law in the State - but no action has yet been taken against the miscreants of the ruling party”, he alleged.

He claimed that during the last month, more than 7000 families have been affected by the attacks of BJP goons, among them the farming community, working class, shopkeepers, small and medium vehicles, scheme workers, activists of the Kisan Sabha and left-oriented families have been severely targeted.

Giving description about the incident Kar in more than 1000 acres 211 rubber gardens were burnt, 286 vegetable gardens were destroyed in around 500 acres, 60 fisheries were poisoned and fishes were destroyed, and the irrigation system was destroyed in many places. 10 Cattle, 15 Goats, 50 Ducks and Chickens were killed, animals were looted from 22 houses, and 216 families were not allowed to take rations.

“AIKS will raise this with the National Human Rights Commission; a nationwide Solidarity Campaign with the People of Tripura from 20th May to 30th May will be undertaken with leaders from Tripura also addressing meetings in States. We will exhibit the photo and video evidence of the attacks in villages across the country during this period to expose the barbarian character of the BJP-RSS”, he said.