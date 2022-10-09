The agar tree, or Aquilaria malaccensis, is a critically endangered species on the IUCN list, but it grows abundantly in Tripura, providing the state with a golden opportunity to commercially cultivate the plant and boost the economy.

“Intercropping adaptation could make Agar a preferred cash crop, given the low input for management and growth”, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) KS Sethi on October 9 told the reporters.

According to reports, the Tripura government's agarwood policy, which was launched last year, aims to double plantation by 2025, and the agar trade is expected to generate around Rs 2,000 crore per year for the state.

The state government has applied for certification from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in order to export agarwood and other extracted products.

“We are in touch with the CITES authorities for necessary clearances and certification after which we will be able to export Agarwood”, Sethi further told the reporters.

Notably, Tripura aims to export 75,000 kg of agar chips and 1,500 kg of agar oil in the current fiscal, according to the policy.

“The state forest department is taking initiatives to set up a dedicated Agar market in North Tripura district and open another Agar International Trade and Research Centre (AITRC) in Agartala”, the PCCF said.

The Centre will also facilitate the linking of Agar markets, he added, adding that funds for the research centre were allocated in the previous state budget.

North Tripura has the highest concentration of Agar trees, according to P L Agarwal, the director of the Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) Centre of Excellence, who oversees the state's Agar project. In the North Tripura district, 1.13 crore Agar trees have been counted so far.

Around 10 lakh saplings were planted in the entire state last year. According to him, up to Rs 20 lakh, Agar nurseries are expected to be raised during the next plantation season (April to October).

Both Sethi and Agarwal have recently visited Kadamtala in North Tripura, where a dedicated Agar market with approximately 20 stalls will open soon.