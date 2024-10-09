The Tripura government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for six key development projects in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). This funding aims to address critical needs in healthcare, infrastructure, and education within the region's tribal communities.

Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the decision, emphasising the state's commitment to tribal welfare. "The State Government has been sanctioning funds from its budgetary sources and under different development schemes," Saha said, highlighting efforts towards "improving infrastructure, livelihood, education, healthcare, and overall well-being of tribal communities in the sixth schedule areas."

The approved projects span healthcare, education, and infrastructure. These include the extension of Kherengbar Community Health Center and operationalisation of a Mobile Medical Unit, improvement of the Khumulwng–Belbari road to Kherengber CHC via Khumulwng stadium, construction of an Auditorium Building at Garia Academy in Killa, Gomati district, construction of a Mini Stadium with Grand Stand in the TTAADC area, construction of a boundary wall for the ZDO Office and maintenance of Rajkandi ST Girls' hostel in Unakoti District, and construction of RCC roofed school buildings at Saikar JB school and Maniram Para JB school in the Dhalai Zone.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha, welcomed the funding but called for additional support. "I am thankful that the CM has listened to some of our requirements and taken this decision," Debbarma stated. He pointed out the challenges faced by the council, noting that "to run the TTAADC without development funds is difficult."

The allocation comes in the wake of the Tiprasa accord signed on March 4. However, Debbarma highlighted broader issues affecting the state, including recent flood damage. "The floods have created immense damage in our state and both the state government and TTAADC are struggling," he said.

Debbarma also urged for central government intervention, suggesting that "The GOI should give a special status to our state and release money for both the TTAADC and also the Non TTAADC areas." He emphasised Tripura's unique position, stating, "being a sensitive border state Tripura needs special attention from centre."