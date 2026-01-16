Tripura allocates Rs 57 crore for Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary modernisation

Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on January 16 announced that the state has received over Rs 57 crore for the modernization and further development of the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary in Sepahijala district.

The statement came during the minister’s visit to the zoo following complaints from foreign tourists regarding plastic waste and unhygienic conditions within the sanctuary premises.

“I personally inspected the area after receiving complaints from foreign visitors. Steps are being taken to collect and safely dispose of plastic waste. While some lapses may have occurred on that particular day, visitors are also expected to act responsibly. Our administration, along with zoo officials, is making continuous efforts to maintain a clean, plastic-free environment,” Debbarma said.

He further highlighted that an approved development plan from the Central Zoo Authority is already in place, and the Rs 57 crore fund received under the DoNER Ministry will be used to upgrade the zoo to international standards.

“In every aspect, the zoo will be developed. We are also exploring possibilities of introducing new species from outside the state,” the minister added.