Tripura allocates three departments to Cabinet minister Kishor Barman

The Tripura government, on July 11, assigned three departments to newly inducted state Cabinet minister Kishor Barman.

According to a notification undersigned by Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, and in pursuance of Rule 5 of the Rules of Executive Business of the Government of Tripura, the Governor, on the advice of Chief Minister Manik Saha, allocated the following departments to Kishor Barman: Panchayat, Higher Education, and G.A. (Political).

Kishor Barman, the BJP MLA from Nalchar constituency, was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister on July 3.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

With Kishor Barman's induction, the Tripura Cabinet now comprises 11 Ministers and one Minister of State.