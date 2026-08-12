Tripura allots land to CWG Gold medallist Asmita Dey, changes eligibility rules for state jobs

The Tripura Cabinet has approved the allotment of 2.5 gonda (0.0500 acre) of land in Agartala to Commonwealth Games gold medallist and judoka Asmita Dey for construction of a residential house.

Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury said the government has waived the Rs 33.50 lakh premium on the plot as recognition of Dey's gold-medal-winning performance in judo at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Cabinet also cleared several recruitment proposals across government departments.

Among the approvals is the recruitment of 185 Junior Pump Operators under the Public Works Department. The Group C posts require Madhyamik and ITI qualifications, with recruitment to be conducted through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT).

The Cabinet also approved direct recruitment to 57 faculty positions at the Veterinary Science College under the Animal Resources Development Department. The vacancies comprise 17 Professors, 20 Associate Professors and 20 Assistant Professors. The recruitment will be conducted by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

Another 310 vacancies under Tripura Engineering Service Grade-V A and B were cleared for recruitment. These include Junior Engineer posts in civil, electrical and mechanical disciplines under the Public Works Department, with TPSC to conduct the recruitment process.

The Cabinet also revised the eligibility requirements for candidates applying for state government jobs.

The earlier requirement of producing a Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) has been withdrawn following a legal challenge and observations by the Tripura High Court concerning its compatibility with Article 16(3) of the Constitution.

Under the revised rule, applicants must have completed at least five years of continuous regular schooling at a school located in Tripura to be eligible for state government jobs.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of four new fire stations at Boxanagar in Sepahijala district, Manu Bankul in South Tripura, Ganganagar in Dhalai district and Garjee in Gomati district.

The government has further decided to increase various grants provided to families of ex-servicemen, Chowdhury said.